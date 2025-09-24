Ireland's Presidential Race: A Tussle of Political Titans

The race for Ireland's presidential post has taken an intriguing turn, featuring a former minister, a Gaelic football coach, and a prominent left-wing lawmaker. Household names such as Conor McGregor, Bob Geldof, and Michael Flatley, despite initial interest, have opted not to run.

The political duel will witness two centre-right affiliated candidates facing an opposition-supported contender. Former Social Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys represents Fine Gael, while Jim Gavin, the acclaimed Dublin Gaelic football coach, runs for Fianna Fáil. Meanwhile, Catherine Connolly, an independent lawmaker, attracts support from opposition parties, including Sinn Féin.

With the election approaching, opinion polls indicate a tight competition. Humphreys leads slightly at 22%, with Gavin at 18% and Connolly close at 17%. As the October 24 vote nears, parties emphasize their distinct visions for Ireland, reflecting a broader geopolitical discourse within the EU.

