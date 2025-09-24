Left Menu

Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

President Lazarus Chakwera conceded defeat in Malawi's presidential elections to former leader Peter Mutharika. Mutharika, who campaigned on economic recovery promises, previously served as president from 2014 to 2020. Chakwera's concession follows a 2019 election rerun due to irregularities, revealing Malawi's desire for change amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blantyre | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:03 IST
Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially conceded to Peter Mutharika in Malawi's presidential elections, acknowledging the former leader as the presumptive winner. This significant political development came to light during Chakwera's televised address to the nation.

Mutharika, 85, previously held the presidency from 2014 to 2020 and emerged victorious once again, with over 60% of votes cast in a recent election. Chakwera's concession comes just before the final election results are set to be announced, marking a pivotal moment in Malawi's political landscape.

This election follows the contentious 2019 vote that saw Mutharika initially declared the winner, a decision later overturned due to evidence of voting irregularities. Chakwera, who won the subsequent rerun in 2020, has since seen his popularity wane due to economic hardships plaguing Malawi, one of the world's poorest nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India
2
Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showd...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025