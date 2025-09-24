Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially conceded to Peter Mutharika in Malawi's presidential elections, acknowledging the former leader as the presumptive winner. This significant political development came to light during Chakwera's televised address to the nation.

Mutharika, 85, previously held the presidency from 2014 to 2020 and emerged victorious once again, with over 60% of votes cast in a recent election. Chakwera's concession comes just before the final election results are set to be announced, marking a pivotal moment in Malawi's political landscape.

This election follows the contentious 2019 vote that saw Mutharika initially declared the winner, a decision later overturned due to evidence of voting irregularities. Chakwera, who won the subsequent rerun in 2020, has since seen his popularity wane due to economic hardships plaguing Malawi, one of the world's poorest nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)