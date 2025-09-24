KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao launched a vehement critique against the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing gig and platform workers. He claimed the government neglected promises made under the Abhayahastam Declaration.

Addressing the press after meeting with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged that the Congress party routinely makes ambitious commitments for electoral gain only to disregard them upon assuming office. He emphasized that the Congress released specific commitments to gig workers during their campaign but have since ignored these pledges, leaving workers in distress.

The union representatives highlighted their unmet demands: the creation of a welfare board, social security benefits, equitable wages, and compensation for families of workers who died while on duty. KTR affirmed BRS's alignment with their cause and reiterated support for legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing gig workers' welfare.

Bringing attention to the tragic situations of Ahmed Bin Abdul Quder, Sham Sunder, and Lokurthi Naresh, KTR criticized Congress for failing to provide promised Rs 5 lakh insurance compensations. He called on Congress to display sincerity by acting on its declarations, asserting that policy support for gig workers was both a governmental duty and a moral imperative.

KTR demanded the swift establishment of the Gig Workers Welfare Board, disbursal of owed compensations to affected families, and the enactment of laws safeguarding gig workers' rights across Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)