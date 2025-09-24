Left Menu

KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers

BRS's K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress-led Telangana government of failing to honor promises made to gig workers under the Abhayahastam Declaration. During a meeting with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, he pledged BRS's support for legislative changes to safeguard workers' rights and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:14 IST
KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao launched a vehement critique against the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing gig and platform workers. He claimed the government neglected promises made under the Abhayahastam Declaration.

Addressing the press after meeting with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged that the Congress party routinely makes ambitious commitments for electoral gain only to disregard them upon assuming office. He emphasized that the Congress released specific commitments to gig workers during their campaign but have since ignored these pledges, leaving workers in distress.

The union representatives highlighted their unmet demands: the creation of a welfare board, social security benefits, equitable wages, and compensation for families of workers who died while on duty. KTR affirmed BRS's alignment with their cause and reiterated support for legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing gig workers' welfare.

Bringing attention to the tragic situations of Ahmed Bin Abdul Quder, Sham Sunder, and Lokurthi Naresh, KTR criticized Congress for failing to provide promised Rs 5 lakh insurance compensations. He called on Congress to display sincerity by acting on its declarations, asserting that policy support for gig workers was both a governmental duty and a moral imperative.

KTR demanded the swift establishment of the Gig Workers Welfare Board, disbursal of owed compensations to affected families, and the enactment of laws safeguarding gig workers' rights across Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy

 India
2
Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

Delhi Experiences Early Monsoon Exit, Sets Rainfall Records

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showd...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025