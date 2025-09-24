Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Bihar's EBCs with New Legislative Promises

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a visit to Bihar, pledged a new law to protect Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), inspired by the SC/ST Act. His announcement comes amid attempts to challenge the dominance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among this substantial demographic.

At the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' symposium, Gandhi, joined by prominent allies, outlined his 10-point plan to enhance EBCs' wellbeing, promising increased quotas and land allocations. This initiative follows the Nitish Kumar government's caste survey, which highlighted EBCs as 36% of the state's population.

Gandhi's promises include a rise in quotas and significant benefits in educational and land apportionment. The outreach reflects a strategic move to sway a key electorate, previously aligned with Kumar, back to the Congress fold, highlighting the ongoing battle for Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)