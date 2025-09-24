Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: Border Security and Crime Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump's approval ratings show a shift in strengths compared to his first term. While economic issues once boosted his popularity, he's now relying on border security and crime. Despite steady approval overall, weaknesses in handling the economy and immigration are evident, especially among independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:02 IST
Trump's Second Term: Border Security and Crime Take Center Stage
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent poll highlights a shift in strength for President Donald Trump during his second term. Unlike his first term when economic issues elevated his approval, his ratings on economic performance have diminished, mainly among independents.

Trump's firm stance on border security and crime has garnered significant approval, marking these as his strongpoints. However, slight dips have been observed, particularly in crime-related issues and immigration, yet they remain areas of relative strength.

The survey also points out Trump's vulnerabilities in trade, health care, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where public discontent is noticeable. This evolving landscape shows a shift in public perception towards his administration's areas of focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles Strike: Heroin Haul Near Myanmar Border

 India
2
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements

 India
3
NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

NASA and NOAA Launch Billion-Dollar Space Weather Satellites

 Global
4
Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules Delay

Jharkhand High Court Upholds Stay on Sand Ghat Allocation Amid PESA Rules De...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025