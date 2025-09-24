Trump's Second Term: Border Security and Crime Take Center Stage

A recent poll highlights a shift in strength for President Donald Trump during his second term. Unlike his first term when economic issues elevated his approval, his ratings on economic performance have diminished, mainly among independents.

Trump's firm stance on border security and crime has garnered significant approval, marking these as his strongpoints. However, slight dips have been observed, particularly in crime-related issues and immigration, yet they remain areas of relative strength.

The survey also points out Trump's vulnerabilities in trade, health care, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where public discontent is noticeable. This evolving landscape shows a shift in public perception towards his administration's areas of focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)