Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's 'Gujarat Model': A Tale of Bulldozers and Cronyism

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of using bulldozers against marginalized communities, including Dalits, in Gujarat while offering thousands of acres to crony capitalists. Highlighting the razing of homes in Gandhinagar's Pethapur slum, he claims the BJP forms governments through dubious means and undermines democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's 'Gujarat Model': A Tale of Bulldozers and Cronyism
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat of targeting marginalized communities through demolition drives. Gandhi alleged that the BJP has employed bulldozers against Dalits, backward classes, and the impoverished, while simultaneously gifting thousands of acres to crony capitalists.

Citing the recent leveling of 400 homes in Gandhinagar's Pethapur slum, Gandhi dubbed this approach as the 'Gujarat model' the BJP intends to implement nationwide. He supported his claims by sharing a video of the destruction, pointing to what he describes as systematic theft of power and resources by the BJP.

Gandhi argued that the BJP's strategy relies on institutional manipulation rather than genuine public support, thus robbing citizens of their rights and assets. Promising to safeguard democratic principles, he emphasized his commitment to protecting the rights and resources of the people against what he terms as political exploitation by the BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

