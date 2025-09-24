Left Menu

Electoral Symbol Clash: NCP's Demand for 'Shapla' Sparks Political Tensions

Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) demands the 'shapla' symbol for upcoming elections, threatening to halt the polls if not allocated. Despite NCP's insistence, the Election Commission refuses due to regulatory constraints. Emerging from student protests, NCP faces challenges amid speculations of electoral struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) has threatened to obstruct upcoming elections. The party insists on using the 'shapla' symbol, asserting it is their right, although the Election Commission (EC) has ruled it out due to regulatory guidelines.

The NCP, which evolved from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, has been vocal about its demands ever since it led the campaign that resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's downfall and the appointment of Professor Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser.

Despite the EC's firm stance, NCP leaders, including convenor Nahid Islam and coordinator Sarjis Alam, have remained resolute, signaling potential electoral gridlock if compromises aren't reached. Political analysts, however, view NCP's electoral prospects with skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

