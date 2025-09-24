Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Aid Shift: A New Era of 'America First'

The Trump administration plans to redirect $1.8 billion in foreign aid to initiatives aligned with 'America First' policies, focusing on investments in Greenland and countering certain regimes in Latin America. This marks a significant policy shift from traditional foreign aid, emphasizing strategic interests over humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:36 IST
The Trump administration has announced a significant redirection of $1.8 billion in foreign aid funds, emphasizing 'America First' initiatives. According to a document reviewed by Reuters, the funds aim to bolster America's global leadership through investments and challenging regimes viewed as anti-American.

This policy shift includes strategic efforts such as diversifying mineral supply chains and countering the influence of China while addressing the immigration crisis. Additionally, a portion of the funds will target activities in Europe and the Western Hemisphere, including contentious investments in Greenland.

The overhaul has faced criticism for dismantling USAID, freezing aid, and dismissing thousands of employees, leading to disruptions in humanitarian relief. The strategy, perceived as an unprecedented shift from traditional assistance to a power-centric approach, has sparked debates over the alignment of US taxpayer dollars with national interests.

