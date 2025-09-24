Left Menu

Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

The Congress party's 'Sangathan Srijan Programme' has completed its organizational strengthening initiative in four states, appointing 144 new District Congress Presidents. This effort aims to enhance the party's influence at various levels while preparing for future challenges. The initiative covers ten states, with positive responses from party leadership.

The Congress has announced the conclusion of its 'Sangathan Srijan Programme' in four states, appointing 144 District Congress Presidents as a part of an organizational strengthening effort.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, General Secretary K C Venugopal highlighted the strategic significance of the new DCC president roles, aimed at boosting the party's presence on multiple fronts.

Venugopal noted that while the state-wise exercise is nearing completion in a few other regions, the plan encompasses ten states. The party leadership expressed satisfaction and pride over the appointment process and the roll-out of strengthened party structures.

