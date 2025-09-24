Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

The Congress has announced the conclusion of its 'Sangathan Srijan Programme' in four states, appointing 144 District Congress Presidents as a part of an organizational strengthening effort.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, General Secretary K C Venugopal highlighted the strategic significance of the new DCC president roles, aimed at boosting the party's presence on multiple fronts.

Venugopal noted that while the state-wise exercise is nearing completion in a few other regions, the plan encompasses ten states. The party leadership expressed satisfaction and pride over the appointment process and the roll-out of strengthened party structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)