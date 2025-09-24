Left Menu

Israel Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Israel's prime minister is actively working on a military-diplomatic strategy to secure the release of hostages, including Alon Ohel, held in Gaza by Hamas. As Benjamin Netanyahu travels to the United States, hostages' families expect significant updates. The Hostages Families Forum emphasizes unity within Israel's cabinet for this cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:50 IST
Israel is intensifying efforts to free hostages, including Alon Ohel, currently detained by Hamas in Gaza, through a strategic combination of military action and diplomatic negotiations, according to a statement from the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

Kobi Ohel, Alon's father, expressed their hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will return from the United States with promising news. The prime minister's agenda includes addressing the United Nations General Assembly and holding discussions with President Donald Trump focused on the hostage situation.

The Hostages Families Forum, representing many families of Israeli captives, urged unity among cabinet ministers to support Netanyahu's mission to release Alon and all other hostages.

