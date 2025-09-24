Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

In a historic moment, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa took the podium at the United Nations General Assembly, becoming the first Syrian leader in almost 60 years to address the world body.

Al-Sharaa's address marks Syria's re-emergence on the international stage, following decades of isolation under the Assad regime.

The fall of Bashar Assad's regime last December, led by insurgent forces under al-Sharaa's leadership, concluded a brutal civil war that spanned nearly 14 years.

