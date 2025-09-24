Left Menu

Syria Reclaims Its Place on Global Stage

Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the UN General Assembly, the first Syrian leader to do so in nearly 60 years. This follows the end of the Assad family's 50-year autocratic rule, which collapsed in December after an insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa, ending 14 years of civil war.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic moment, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa took the podium at the United Nations General Assembly, becoming the first Syrian leader in almost 60 years to address the world body.

Al-Sharaa's address marks Syria's re-emergence on the international stage, following decades of isolation under the Assad regime.

The fall of Bashar Assad's regime last December, led by insurgent forces under al-Sharaa's leadership, concluded a brutal civil war that spanned nearly 14 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

