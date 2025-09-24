Violence Erupts Over Tribal Youth's Murder in Maharashtra

A protest in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, descended into violence on Wednesday as demonstrators clashed with police, leaving at least 18 people injured, including 12 officers. Stones were hurled, and government property damaged, protesting the murder of Jai Valvi, a local tribal activist.

Authorities deployed tear gas and lathi charges to control the crowd, which was reportedly engaged in a 'silent' march before tensions escalated. The protests saw around 8,000 participants demanding capital punishment for Valvi's killers. Police have detained over 100 individuals and continue to search for more suspects.

Jai Valvi was tragically stabbed on September 16, triggering widespread outrage among tribal communities. The police have made some arrests but are still probing the motive behind the murder. Additional law enforcement has been stationed to maintain order as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)