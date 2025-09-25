Generational Shift: Seth Moulton Eyes Senate Seat Against Veteran Markey

U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat famous for his willingness to challenge party lines, is considering a run for the U.S. Senate. His potential candidacy could set the stage for a high-profile contest against incumbent Senator Ed Markey, epitomizing the push for a generational shift in Democratic leadership.

Moulton, 46, who entered Congress in 2014, has a reputation for challenging Democratic orthodoxy. He notably called for President Joe Biden to halt his re-election bid following a poor debate showing against Donald Trump. Moulton also joined fellow Democrats in urging then-House leader Nancy Pelosi to step down, advocating for more transparent and direct communication within the party.

With a growing call for younger Democratic voices, especially following several retirements, Moulton's Senate bid reflects broader desires for fresh perspectives in D.C. As the 2024 elections approach, Moulton's candidacy may align with voters seeking change in both style and substance among their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)