Trump's Presidential Portrait Pranks at White House

President Donald Trump has altered the White House's portrait display to include a mocking representation of President Joe Biden. A 'Presidential Walk of Fame' outside the Oval Office features gold-framed portraits of past presidents, excluding Biden, whose portrait shows a photo of his autopen signature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:59 IST
President Donald Trump has made a controversial change at the White House, using newly installed presidential portraits to mock President Joe Biden. This 'Presidential Walk of Fame' displays gold-framed portraits of past presidents outside the Oval Office—except for Biden.

In place of Biden's portrait, visitors see a photograph of his autopen signature. The autopen, an apparatus used to replicate signatures accurately, is common for signing ceremonial documents in large volumes. The White House revealed that substituting Biden's portrait was Trump's idea, reflecting his frequent criticisms of Biden's reliance on the autopen.

Trump's administration has already made noticeable aesthetic changes to the White House, incorporating gold accents while sidestepping traditional portraits of Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Further cosmetic changes have included replacing the Rose Garden with a more austere stone patio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

