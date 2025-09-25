Lukashenko's Chess Game: Belarus, Trump, and Political Prisoners
In a strategic move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko seeks to improve relations with the U.S. by releasing political prisoners. However, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya warns President Trump against falling for Lukashenko's tactics, as many political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski, remain detained.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, often dubbed 'Europe's Last Dictator', attempts to win over President Donald Trump with prisoner releases, said Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Recently, Trump eased sanctions on Belarus, paving the way for renewed aviation deals in exchange for released prisoners, prompting reactions at the UN General Assembly.
Acknowledging Trump's efforts, Tsikhanouskaya urged caution, noting Lukashenko's history of suppression and ongoing detention of numerous opposition figures, despite freeing some prisoners.
