V-P remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday remembered BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, saying that he envisaged an India rooted in culture and driven by compassion.

He said Upadhyay led a life of profound thought and utter simplicity.

''At the time of his passing, he had just Rs 5 in his pocket. He envisioned a Bharat rooted in culture, driven by compassion, and guided by integral humanism,'' Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

''Upadhyay's life was a testament to 'Ekatma Manavta Vad'. On his birth anniversary, we honour his timeless vision,'' the Vice-President said.

