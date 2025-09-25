Left Menu

V-P remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday remembered BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, saying that he envisaged an India rooted in culture and driven by compassion.He said Upadhyay led a life of profound thought and utter simplicity.At the time of his passing, he had just Rs 5 in his pocket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 08:49 IST
V-P remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday remembered BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, saying that he envisaged an India rooted in culture and driven by compassion.

He said Upadhyay led a life of profound thought and utter simplicity.

''At the time of his passing, he had just Rs 5 in his pocket. He envisioned a Bharat rooted in culture, driven by compassion, and guided by integral humanism,'' Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

''Upadhyay's life was a testament to 'Ekatma Manavta Vad'. On his birth anniversary, we honour his timeless vision,'' the Vice-President said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global
2
Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyush Goyal

Make in India transformed India into a global manufacturing powerhouse: Piyu...

 India
3
Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of city

 India
4
Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

Don't spoil peaceful atmosphere of Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025