IAS officer Beela Venkatesan dies, CM Stalin condoles

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed condolences on the passing of senior IAS officer Dr Beela Venkatesan. Beela Venkatesan, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 56.

Expressing shock over her demise, the CM, in an official release, said Beela Venkatesan had served in various departments during her career.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she held the position of Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department.

''I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family members,'' he said.

