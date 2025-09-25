Tensions Rise in Tripura as BJP Office Set Ablaze

Tensions escalated in Tripura as the state's Tribal Welfare Minister, Bikash Debbarma, accused supporters of the Tipra Motha Party of setting afire a BJP office. The incident occurred at Mandwai and involved the destruction of party property including flags and images of top leaders.

Calling for immediate action, Debbarma visited the charred remains of the office and confirmed a complaint had been lodged with local authorities. He condemned the act, stating that attempts to destabilize the BJP would be met with serious consequences.

The arson highlights growing unrest between the BJP and Tipra Motha, both constituents of the state's coalition government. Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the TMP for recent attacks on BJP members and journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)