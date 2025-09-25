Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Tripura as BJP Office Set Ablaze

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma has accused Tipra Motha supporters of arson after a BJP office in Mandwai was set on fire. The Minister warned that those responsible will face consequences. The arson comes amid tensions between the BJP and its coalition partner, Tipra Motha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:53 IST
Tensions Rise in Tripura as BJP Office Set Ablaze
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Tripura as the state's Tribal Welfare Minister, Bikash Debbarma, accused supporters of the Tipra Motha Party of setting afire a BJP office. The incident occurred at Mandwai and involved the destruction of party property including flags and images of top leaders.

Calling for immediate action, Debbarma visited the charred remains of the office and confirmed a complaint had been lodged with local authorities. He condemned the act, stating that attempts to destabilize the BJP would be met with serious consequences.

The arson highlights growing unrest between the BJP and Tipra Motha, both constituents of the state's coalition government. Chief Minister Manik Saha criticized the TMP for recent attacks on BJP members and journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India
2
Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

 United States
3
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

 Denmark
4
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025