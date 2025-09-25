Left Menu

Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

Ganesh Gaonkar, a BJP legislator, was elected as the speaker of the Goa legislative assembly during a special session. He secured 32 votes against Congress candidate Altone D'Costa, who garnered support from seven MLAs. This is Gaonkar's second tenure as speaker under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP legislator Ganesh Gaonkar was elected as the speaker of the Goa legislative assembly on Thursday. The election took place during a specially summoned session of the House by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Gaonkar, a seasoned politician, secured 32 votes, defeating Congress contender Altone D'Costa, who managed to gather support from seven MLAs. The appointment follows the recent resignation of Ramesh Tawadkar, who joined the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

The BJP displayed its political strength with backing from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independent candidates. Gaonkar, a two-term legislator, had previously served as a pro-tem speaker and is known for his leadership within the tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

