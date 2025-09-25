Bridging Gaps: US Congressional Delegation Pushes for US-China Trade Resolution
Rep. Adam Smith led a US congressional delegation to China to address the ongoing US-China trade conflict. Despite tensions, substantial trade continues between the nations. The delegation emphasized the need for clear communication, especially between military powers, to resolve issues and improve bilateral relations.
On Thursday, Rep. Adam Smith, leading a US congressional delegation in China, emphasized the need to alleviate the US-China trade conflict that is challenging businesses on both sides. During a five-day trip, Smith observed that trade remains substantial despite tensions.
Meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Smith stressed the benefits of resolving trade issues and enhancing collaboration. Fellow Democrats Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan, alongside Republican Michael Baumgartner, shared insights at various engagements, including informal discussions over coffee.
Highlighting the necessity for US-China military dialogue, Smith underscored the importance of communication amid nuclear capabilities. The delegation's Beijing visit included discussions with Chinese leaders, aiming to renew communication lines. Future meetings between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may further these efforts.
