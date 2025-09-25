Leaders Rally for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' to Promote Clean and Green India

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda engaged in a nationwide cleanliness initiative on Thursday, urging fellow citizens to join the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' movement. This campaign, part of the broader Sewa Pakhwada initiative, aims to cultivate a 'clean and green' India.

In a statement commemorating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Nadda, also the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed his commitment to the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' efforts in New Delhi. He encouraged widespread public participation to foster a healthy living environment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of preserving the cleanliness of Chandni Chowk due to its historical and commercial significance. Concurrently, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal proposed renaming the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority, aiming to preserve the area's historicity. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored sanitation workers as part of the campaign, attended by top defense personnel.

