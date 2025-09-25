Left Menu

Leaders Rally for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' to Promote Clean and Green India

Prominent Indian leaders, including Union Minister JP Nadda, participated in the cleanliness campaign 'Swachhta Hi Seva'. The drive, part of the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, aims to encourage citizens to contribute to a cleaner India. Efforts were particularly focused on Chandni Chowk, a significant heritage and commercial area.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/X/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda engaged in a nationwide cleanliness initiative on Thursday, urging fellow citizens to join the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' movement. This campaign, part of the broader Sewa Pakhwada initiative, aims to cultivate a 'clean and green' India.

In a statement commemorating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Nadda, also the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed his commitment to the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' efforts in New Delhi. He encouraged widespread public participation to foster a healthy living environment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of preserving the cleanliness of Chandni Chowk due to its historical and commercial significance. Concurrently, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal proposed renaming the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority, aiming to preserve the area's historicity. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored sanitation workers as part of the campaign, attended by top defense personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

