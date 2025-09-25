Farooq Abdullah Urges Dialogue for Ladakh Amidst Rising Tensions

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called on the Indian government to initiate talks with the people of Ladakh in response to recent violence over statehood demands, stressing the urgency of addressing their needs amidst geopolitical tensions.

Abdullah highlighted the strategic significance of Ladakh given its border with China, urging the government to refrain from the use of force in managing escalating tensions in the region.

He criticized any suggestions of external influence behind the unrest, stating that the discontent reflects local sentiment, and warned that unresolved issues could lead to potentially dangerous vacuums filled by other forces.

