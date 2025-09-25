Leadership Turmoil Hits Wayanad Congress

In a surprising turn of events, N D Appachan, the Wayanad District Congress Committee president, resigned from his position on Thursday, amid rising internal conflicts within the party's local leadership, according to party sources.

When questioned by the media about his resignation, Appachan stated that he had communicated his decision to the party, leaving the final decision to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. 'If they accept it, I will go. If they want me to continue, let them say so,' he remarked. He expressed a lack of strong interest in continuing his role.

This decision follows shortly after Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi's recent extensive visit to the constituency, which has sparked various speculations about internal dynamics within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)