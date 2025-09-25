Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced National Conference's strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The party will decide how many of the four vacant seats they will contest. Meanwhile, Abdullah addressed the damage caused by recent floods, pledging government support to those affected.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has revealed that the National Conference is deliberating on its participation in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, slated for October 24. The elections aim to fill four seats that have been vacant since 2021 in the Union Territory.

During a press briefing in Reasi district, Abdullah emphasized that the party will soon reach a decision on how many of these seats it will contest. Speculations are rife regarding potential candidates, including NC president Farooq Abdullah and former minister Sajjad Kitchloo; however, Abdullah stated that no official discussions have occurred.

In addition to election matters, Abdullah visited flood-affected areas in the Mahore sub-division, acknowledging the severe loss of property and agricultural land. He assured flood victims of governmental efforts to provide necessary aid and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

