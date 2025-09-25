Left Menu

NATO Stands Firm on Airspace Defense: Rutte Backs Trump's Stance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte endorses U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on responding forcefully to Russian drones or planes entering NATO airspace if necessary, emphasizing the preparedness of NATO forces to handle such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, publicly aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the defensive measures against Russian incursions into member countries' airspace. Rutte declared support for the potential necessity of shooting down Russian drones and planes if they breach territorial boundaries.

In a revealing interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Rutte expressed full agreement with President Trump's firm stance, noting the capability of NATO militaries to assess and respond to aerial threats. He indicated that the alliance's forces are well-prepared to escort or neutralize any hostile aircraft.

The NATO Secretary General highlighted the importance of maintaining airspace sovereignty, reinforcing the alliance's commitment to safeguarding its territories against any unauthorized or threatening aerial activities.

