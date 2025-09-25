Tensions in Ladakh: CM Omar Abdullah Defends Congress Amid Unrest

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed for peace in Ladakh amid escalating violence, attributing the unrest to administrative failures. He defended the Congress against BJP accusations and highlighted the need for effective governance.

Protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to four fatalities and over 80 injuries. The violence included the arson of the BJP office in Leh. Abdullah criticized the BJP for blaming opposition parties instead of acknowledging their administrative shortcomings.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of peace and reiterated the need for the government to attend to the region's demands. His remarks came during a visit to flood-affected areas in Reasi, where he expressed solidarity with those affected by the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)