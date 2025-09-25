Left Menu

Tensions in Ladakh: CM Omar Abdullah Defends Congress Amid Unrest

In response to ongoing violence in Leh, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged peace and defended the Congress while criticizing the BJP for deflecting blame. Four lives were lost, and many were injured as protests turned violent. Abdullah called on the government to address legitimate demands peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:32 IST
Tensions in Ladakh: CM Omar Abdullah Defends Congress Amid Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed for peace in Ladakh amid escalating violence, attributing the unrest to administrative failures. He defended the Congress against BJP accusations and highlighted the need for effective governance.

Protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to four fatalities and over 80 injuries. The violence included the arson of the BJP office in Leh. Abdullah criticized the BJP for blaming opposition parties instead of acknowledging their administrative shortcomings.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of peace and reiterated the need for the government to attend to the region's demands. His remarks came during a visit to flood-affected areas in Reasi, where he expressed solidarity with those affected by the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management Institute

Exposing a Guru: Allegations of Misconduct and Intimidation at a Management ...

 India
2
Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

Global Debt Hits Historic High Amid Easing Financial Conditions

 Global
3
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.

In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of ...

 India
4
Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

Fujian: China's Maritime Game-Changer Poised for Deployment

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025