Poland Bars Moldovan Politician Amid Election Interference Claims

In a decisive move, Poland has barred Moldovan pro-Russian politician Irina Vlah from its borders for five years, citing allegations of her involvement in Moscow's interference in Moldova's parliamentary elections.

As Moldova braces for its crucial parliamentary election, scheduled for Sunday, the country finds itself at a pivotal juncture in its journey toward joining the European Union. Officials warn of a Russian plot to manipulate the vote, which could derail the EU accession plan. Poland, a fervent supporter of Moldova's EU ambitions, has exhibited strong backing for pro-Western President Maia Sandu, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk making a solidarity visit to Chisinau in August alongside French and German counterparts.

Irina Vlah, who leads the Heart of Moldova Republican Party, faces accusations of aiding the Russian Federation in meddling with Moldova's election preparations. While Moscow refutes these claims, asserting that Moldova is inciting anti-Russian rhetoric for political ends, Vlah's travels have now been restricted by Canada and Lithuania as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)