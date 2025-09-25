Left Menu

Nepal's Commitment to Justice and Governance Under PM Sushila Karki

Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki has pledged strict actions against those responsible for recent protest deaths and is preparing for March elections. Addressing the nation, she emphasized commitment to law, order, and good governance while clarifying her limited mandate regarding constitutional amendments demanded by Gen Z protestors.

Kathmandu | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:30 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's new caretaker Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, vowed on Thursday to take firm measures against individuals involved in the deaths during the Gen Z demonstrations, which claimed 74 lives, including students.

In her inaugural televised address, Karki highlighted the government's efforts to facilitate the upcoming Parliamentary elections slated for March 5, urging societal collaboration for maintaining law and order crucial for fair elections.

She clarified her administration's incapacity for constitutional amendments, emphasizing that such issues are left to be addressed by the new Parliament. The Gen Z protests had called for constitutional changes and governance reforms. Karki, 73, stepped into her role amid political upheaval following the ousting of her predecessor.

