Left Menu

Azmi Defends 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Amidst SRK's National Award Win

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi criticized the FIR against 'I Love Muhammad' posters, deeming them customary during Eid. He also discussed Shah Rukh Khan's National Award, questioning BJP's motives and praising Khan's global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:43 IST
Azmi Defends 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Amidst SRK's National Award Win
Samajwadi Party President Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has voiced his disapproval of the FIR filed over the 'I Love Muhammad' posters, asserting that such displays are a common practice during religious festivities. During a media interaction, Azmi argued that the FIR was unwarranted and highlighted that it's customary across all religions to display posters of their deities during festivals.

Azmi further remarked, "This is typical because all religions create such displays, but when it involved Muslims, an FIR was issued. This has led not only the Muslim community but also secular-minded individuals to declare 'I Love Muhammad,' thereby creating a global stir. Yet, I find it normal for such expressions during Eid without the need for an FIR." The incident reportedly erupted on September 4 in Kanpur when a 'I Love Muhammad' banner was displayed during the Barawafat procession, drawing objections from a Hindu group.

In a related discussion, Azmi expressed skepticism regarding Shah Rukh Khan's recent National Award win, speculating about the BJP's underlying intentions. Despite his questions about the motives behind the award, Azmi lauded Khan, describing him as the 'Badshah' of the film industry and a figure of global admiration. Khan was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Jawan', which he shares with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'.

TRENDING

1
Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

 United Arab Emirates
2
Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

 India
3
U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025