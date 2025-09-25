Azmi Defends 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Amidst SRK's National Award Win

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has voiced his disapproval of the FIR filed over the 'I Love Muhammad' posters, asserting that such displays are a common practice during religious festivities. During a media interaction, Azmi argued that the FIR was unwarranted and highlighted that it's customary across all religions to display posters of their deities during festivals.

Azmi further remarked, "This is typical because all religions create such displays, but when it involved Muslims, an FIR was issued. This has led not only the Muslim community but also secular-minded individuals to declare 'I Love Muhammad,' thereby creating a global stir. Yet, I find it normal for such expressions during Eid without the need for an FIR." The incident reportedly erupted on September 4 in Kanpur when a 'I Love Muhammad' banner was displayed during the Barawafat procession, drawing objections from a Hindu group.

In a related discussion, Azmi expressed skepticism regarding Shah Rukh Khan's recent National Award win, speculating about the BJP's underlying intentions. Despite his questions about the motives behind the award, Azmi lauded Khan, describing him as the 'Badshah' of the film industry and a figure of global admiration. Khan was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Jawan', which he shares with Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'.