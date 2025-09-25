Sarkozy's Bling Bling Presidency Meets Legal Reckoning

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former president of France, has become the first modern-day leader of the nation to face a prison sentence after being convicted for trying to secure funds from Libya during his 2007 presidential bid.

Known for his 'bling bling' lifestyle, Sarkozy's presidency was riddled with controversy, from mixing personal and public affairs to pursuing ambitious pro-business reforms. His luxurious lifestyle often drew criticism and added to his divisive image.

Despite his legal setbacks, Sarkozy continues to wield considerable political influence in France, regularly engaging with current leaders and maintaining ties with right-wing politics, even as he navigates his ongoing legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)