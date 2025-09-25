Culture Clash: Vijayvargiya's Remarks Fuel Political Debate

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya launched a critique against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging his actions are shaped by 'foreign culture.' The Congress quickly dismissed these claims.

Speaking at a Shajapur event honoring BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, Vijayvargiya contended that Gandhi's public demeanor reflects foreign influences. Emphasizing India's distinctive cultural roots, he insisted national progress hinges on their preservation.

Congress countered, decrying Vijayvargiya's comments as disrespectful and citing the BJP's recurring derogatory remarks about women. While Vijayvargiya lauded Upadhyaya's legacy of service and nationalism, he also highlighted state developmental efforts, criticizing opposition ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)