Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata Turmoil

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee recently held a pivotal meeting with former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, fueling speculation of Chatterjee's re-entry into active politics. The gathering, along with Baishakhi Banerjee, occurred against the backdrop of Kolkata's civic challenges following heavy rainfall. Chatterjee's return could affect future political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee conducted a private meeting with former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee. This interaction has ignited discussions about Chatterjee's potential return to politics.

The 50-minute meeting took place at Banerjee's office, with the attendance of Chatterjee's close associate, Baishakhi Banerjee, who suggested that Chatterjee's re-entry into active politics is only a matter of time.

This meeting follows a period of public discontent over the municipal handling of heavy rainfall that inundated Kolkata. Party insiders hint that the timing could impact political strategies, especially with the upcoming 2026 assembly polls approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

