Starmer Defends Khan Against Trump's Sharia Law Claims

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly countered Donald Trump's claims about an alleged push for Sharia law in London. He called the accusations 'nonsense' and publicly supported London Mayor Sadiq Khan, while reflecting on their differing views. Starmer emphasized Khan's strong electoral mandate and successful leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:51 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Donald Trump's recent assertions about the imposition of Islamic Sharia law in London as 'nonsense.' Starmer expressed strong support for London Mayor Sadiq Khan while critiquing Trump, showing solidarity despite rare public disagreement with the U.S. president.

Trump's allegations came during a broad critique of Europe's immigration policies at a United Nations address. He deemed Mayor Khan 'terrible,' prompting a defense from Starmer, who praised Khan as a 'very good man' and condemned the idea of Sharia law taking hold in London. Khan, a Labour Party figurehead, stands as London's first Muslim mayor and holds the largest voter mandate among British politicians.

The tension reiterates a longstanding public feud between Trump and Khan, originating from disagreements over Trump's travel bans on predominantly Muslim countries. Despite the feud, Starmer and Trump have maintained a respectful working relationship, with Khan recently accusing Trump of being 'racist, sexist, misogynistic, and Islamophobic.'

