Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Arrested for Caste-Based Remarks

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh was arrested after allegedly making derogatory, caste-based remarks against a BJP MLA. The remarks, which went viral, prompted legal action and protests, highlighting ongoing political tensions. The case falls under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:32 IST
A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh was taken into custody this Thursday for allegedly making derogatory and caste-based comments against a BJP MLA, according to police reports.

The BJP legislator from Deosar, Rajendra Meshram, filed a complaint at Waidhan police station on September 21, accusing former state Congress secretary Bhaskar Mishra of potentially inciting social unrest with his remarks, a police official stated.

Legal proceedings have commenced under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mishra, who has a history of criminal charges. His comments, which went viral on September 12, sparked protests and resulted in Mishra's judicial custody.

