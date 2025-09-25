Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Arrested for Caste-Based Remarks

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh was taken into custody this Thursday for allegedly making derogatory and caste-based comments against a BJP MLA, according to police reports.

The BJP legislator from Deosar, Rajendra Meshram, filed a complaint at Waidhan police station on September 21, accusing former state Congress secretary Bhaskar Mishra of potentially inciting social unrest with his remarks, a police official stated.

Legal proceedings have commenced under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mishra, who has a history of criminal charges. His comments, which went viral on September 12, sparked protests and resulted in Mishra's judicial custody.

