The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?
The Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is seen as a political issue rather than a legal one. Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, believes it can be resolved through negotiation rather than the courts. The opposition BJD criticizes his remarks as politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing Mahanadi water dispute, involving states Odisha and Chhattisgarh, has been characterized as a political issue by Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Acharya expressed optimism that the impasse could be resolved outside of court through negotiation.
Since 2018, the conflict over water-sharing has been under the jurisdiction of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal. Acharya highlighted past failures in court resolutions, citing substantial financial expenditure with no concrete outcomes. He emphasized the potential for a historic resolution through political dialogue.
The opposition BJD, however, criticized Acharya's remarks, claiming they were politically driven and aimed at blaming previous administrations without merit. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty argued that if the dispute were truly artificial, it should have been quickly resolved given the political scenario at both state and central levels.
