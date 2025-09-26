Left Menu

The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?

The Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh is seen as a political issue rather than a legal one. Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, believes it can be resolved through negotiation rather than the courts. The opposition BJD criticizes his remarks as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:07 IST
The Mahanadi Water Dispute: A Political Quagmire?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Mahanadi water dispute, involving states Odisha and Chhattisgarh, has been characterized as a political issue by Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Acharya expressed optimism that the impasse could be resolved outside of court through negotiation.

Since 2018, the conflict over water-sharing has been under the jurisdiction of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal. Acharya highlighted past failures in court resolutions, citing substantial financial expenditure with no concrete outcomes. He emphasized the potential for a historic resolution through political dialogue.

The opposition BJD, however, criticized Acharya's remarks, claiming they were politically driven and aimed at blaming previous administrations without merit. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty argued that if the dispute were truly artificial, it should have been quickly resolved given the political scenario at both state and central levels.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025