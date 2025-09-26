Left Menu

Hezbollah's Illuminated Tribute: A Clash of Commemoration and Controversy

In Beirut, Hezbollah projected images of its past leaders on Raouche rock to mark their deaths in Israeli airstrikes, defying Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's directive. This act emphasized the group's resilience amid external pressures, despite risking governmental backlash for exploiting national monuments for propaganda.

  Lebanon

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters congregated along Beirut's coastline on Thursday, transforming the iconic Raouche rock into a symbolic canvas for projecting images of their former leaders. The tribute, commemorating their deaths in last year's Israeli airstrikes, unfolded in defiance of Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's attempts to curb the event.

Salam had previously issued a circular prohibiting the use of national landmarks for political purposes without proper authorization. Despite his efforts, the gathering proceeded, highlighting a bold assertion of Hezbollah's enduring influence in Lebanon's complex political landscape.

The event underscored the persistent tensions between the militant group and the Lebanese state. While Hezbollah stands resilient against both domestic and international pressures to disarm, its commemorative display illustrates the ongoing power dynamics and challenges facing Lebanon's volatile governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

