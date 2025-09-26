World's Two Giants Seek Common Ground: US-China Dialogue on Trade and Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has underscored the critical need for the United States and China to collaborate, highlighting their relationship as the world's most pivotal bilateral partnership. Speaking to American business leaders, Li emphasized the importance of their roles in shaping positive outcomes.

The closed-door meeting, organized by the US-China Business Council and the National Committee on US-China Relations, included discussions on economic, investment, and trade issues, with a focus on fostering cooperation amid shared concerns.

Li's visit to New York for the UN General Assembly occurs at a time of delicate US-China relations. Contentious topics like trade tariffs and technology dominate the agenda, but efforts to ensure steady development through mutual government cooperation remain paramount.