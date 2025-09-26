Left Menu

World's Two Giants Seek Common Ground: US-China Dialogue on Trade and Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the importance of enhancing US-China relations in a meeting with American business executives. Amidst ongoing tensions over trade, technology, and geopolitical issues, Li and participants discussed potential cooperation. He was in New York for the UN General Assembly, representing President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:30 IST
World's Two Giants Seek Common Ground: US-China Dialogue on Trade and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has underscored the critical need for the United States and China to collaborate, highlighting their relationship as the world's most pivotal bilateral partnership. Speaking to American business leaders, Li emphasized the importance of their roles in shaping positive outcomes.

The closed-door meeting, organized by the US-China Business Council and the National Committee on US-China Relations, included discussions on economic, investment, and trade issues, with a focus on fostering cooperation amid shared concerns.

Li's visit to New York for the UN General Assembly occurs at a time of delicate US-China relations. Contentious topics like trade tariffs and technology dominate the agenda, but efforts to ensure steady development through mutual government cooperation remain paramount.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025