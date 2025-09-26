Diplomacy and Deals: Pakistani Premier's White House Visit
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir met with President Donald Trump in the White House. The meeting coincides with the UN General Assembly session, marking Sharif’s first visit to the White House. Discussions included trade agreements and mutual diplomatic interests.
In a pivotal diplomatic exchange, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir were hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House. This marks Sharif's inaugural visit to the esteemed office, aligned with his attendance at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The visit, strategically positioned during the UNGA, allowed Sharif to engage with Trump on significant bilateral topics, including a newly established trade agreement involving a 19 percent tariff on Pakistani imports, fostering cooperation on oil reserves development between the two nations.
Accompanying their meeting, Sharif and Munir witnessed the signing of executive orders by Trump, who highlighted his efforts in resolving Indo-Pakistani tensions, a claim he reiterated in his UNGA address. Pakistan has acknowledged these diplomatic strides by nominating Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
