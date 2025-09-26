Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. Both leaders emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in a meeting held in the Oval Office.

The talks came on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Sharif is set to address the General Debate. Despite challenges in past decades, the meeting indicated potential new avenues for collaboration, particularly in regional and global matters.

Alongside discussions on mutual interests, the meet underscored historical ties and new trade agreements, hinting at improving US-Pakistan relations. Trump's positive remarks and proposals for joint ventures set a hopeful tone for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)