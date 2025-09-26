Left Menu

Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

US President Donald Trump met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties. This marks the first formal meeting between Trump and Sharif. The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and explored opportunities for collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork/Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:52 IST
Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. Both leaders emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in a meeting held in the Oval Office.

The talks came on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Sharif is set to address the General Debate. Despite challenges in past decades, the meeting indicated potential new avenues for collaboration, particularly in regional and global matters.

Alongside discussions on mutual interests, the meet underscored historical ties and new trade agreements, hinting at improving US-Pakistan relations. Trump's positive remarks and proposals for joint ventures set a hopeful tone for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
2
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
3
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China
4
Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025