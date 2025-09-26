Amit Shah's Power Play: Energizing Bihar BJP Ahead of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar this Friday for a strategic two-day trip, aiming to rally the BJP workforce ahead of the imminent assembly polls. His itinerary includes a pivotal address at a conclave in Bettiah, targeting party unity and morale.

Prominent BJP figures such as MLAs, MPs, and district presidents from various districts including Saran and West Champaran will participate in the conclave. The visit is anticipated to boost the BJP's readiness for the upcoming electoral challenge, according to Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar.

Shah's visit underscores a renewed focus on areas where the party had underperformed in previous elections. His engagement in key districts reflects strategic efforts to capture a majority and strengthen party presence in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)