Amit Shah's Power Play: Energizing Bihar BJP Ahead of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans a strategic visit to Bihar, addressing BJP workers to galvanize support ahead of upcoming assembly polls. The visit aims to bolster party morale in key regions with a focus on securing a majority. This marks his second visit to the state in 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:43 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar this Friday for a strategic two-day trip, aiming to rally the BJP workforce ahead of the imminent assembly polls. His itinerary includes a pivotal address at a conclave in Bettiah, targeting party unity and morale.

Prominent BJP figures such as MLAs, MPs, and district presidents from various districts including Saran and West Champaran will participate in the conclave. The visit is anticipated to boost the BJP's readiness for the upcoming electoral challenge, according to Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar.

Shah's visit underscores a renewed focus on areas where the party had underperformed in previous elections. His engagement in key districts reflects strategic efforts to capture a majority and strengthen party presence in Bihar.

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

