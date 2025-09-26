Pakistani Prime Minister Seeks U.S. Investment Amid Warming Relations
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan invited American companies to invest in agriculture, technology, mining, and energy during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. This visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, also included discussions on Middle East peace efforts involving Gaza.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to U.S. companies to invest in the nation's agriculture, technology, mining, and energy sectors during a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
The meeting, which marks a thawing in U.S.-Pakistan relations, also focused on the situation in Gaza. Both leaders discussed potential steps towards peace in the Middle East, and Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to leaders from Muslim-majority countries, showing his commitment to resolving conflicts in the region.
Amid the diplomatic discussions, Sharif expressed confidence in Trump's leadership to bolster U.S.-Pakistan ties for mutual benefits. This was the first meeting with a Pakistani civilian leader at the White House under Trump's administration, highlighting the strategic significance of the dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
