Left Menu

Pakistani Prime Minister Seeks U.S. Investment Amid Warming Relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan invited American companies to invest in agriculture, technology, mining, and energy during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. This visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, also included discussions on Middle East peace efforts involving Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:57 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Seeks U.S. Investment Amid Warming Relations
Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to U.S. companies to invest in the nation's agriculture, technology, mining, and energy sectors during a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

The meeting, which marks a thawing in U.S.-Pakistan relations, also focused on the situation in Gaza. Both leaders discussed potential steps towards peace in the Middle East, and Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to leaders from Muslim-majority countries, showing his commitment to resolving conflicts in the region.

Amid the diplomatic discussions, Sharif expressed confidence in Trump's leadership to bolster U.S.-Pakistan ties for mutual benefits. This was the first meeting with a Pakistani civilian leader at the White House under Trump's administration, highlighting the strategic significance of the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025