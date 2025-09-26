Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Engages with Bihar's Women Ahead of Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, made her presence felt in Bihar on Friday, landing in Patna in anticipation of the upcoming state assembly polls. Her visit aimed at engaging women involved in self-help groups, coupled with a public rally in Motihari.

Upon her arrival, Vadra was met with enthusiasm by party loyalists. From Patna's airport, she moved to the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram to participate in the 'Mahila Samvad'. Later, she was slated to address her first major rally in Bihar, accompanied by Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who insisted on the importance of women's votes in curbing the re-emergence of adversaries like the RJD.

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bihar's women virtually, inaugurating the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', extending monetary support to 75 lakh women across the state to empower their livelihoods.

