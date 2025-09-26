Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Engages with Bihar's Women Ahead of Elections

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Patna, Bihar, to interact with women from self-help groups and address a rally in Motihari ahead of the upcoming state elections. Independent MP Pappu Yadav welcomed her, urging women to prevent RJD's return to power. Meanwhile, PM Modi launched a financial scheme for women in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:03 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Engages with Bihar's Women Ahead of Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, made her presence felt in Bihar on Friday, landing in Patna in anticipation of the upcoming state assembly polls. Her visit aimed at engaging women involved in self-help groups, coupled with a public rally in Motihari.

Upon her arrival, Vadra was met with enthusiasm by party loyalists. From Patna's airport, she moved to the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram to participate in the 'Mahila Samvad'. Later, she was slated to address her first major rally in Bihar, accompanied by Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who insisted on the importance of women's votes in curbing the re-emergence of adversaries like the RJD.

In a parallel development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bihar's women virtually, inaugurating the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', extending monetary support to 75 lakh women across the state to empower their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025