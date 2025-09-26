Left Menu

Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

The UK is urging the United States to reconsider potential pharmaceutical tariffs after President Trump warned of a 100% tariff unless companies manufacture in the U.S. This maneuver is crucial due to the importance of the pharmaceutical sector to the UK economy and its global relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:44 IST
Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is actively engaging with the United States regarding upcoming pharmaceutical tariffs that President Trump announced could reach 100% unless companies establish manufacturing operations on American soil.

A British government spokesperson acknowledged industry concerns, emphasizing ongoing discussions to avert any negative implications of the proposed tariffs.

The pharmaceutical sector's significance to the UK economy is underscored as Britain strives for favorable negotiations, highlighting its intent to leverage its strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. to secure advantageous outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara...

 India
2
Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

 Singapore
3
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds Fi...

 India
4
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025