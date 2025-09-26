Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

The United Kingdom is actively engaging with the United States regarding upcoming pharmaceutical tariffs that President Trump announced could reach 100% unless companies establish manufacturing operations on American soil.

A British government spokesperson acknowledged industry concerns, emphasizing ongoing discussions to avert any negative implications of the proposed tariffs.

The pharmaceutical sector's significance to the UK economy is underscored as Britain strives for favorable negotiations, highlighting its intent to leverage its strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. to secure advantageous outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)