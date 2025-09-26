Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has established a new political party named 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' after his expulsion from RJD. He is the national president with a 'blackboard' as the poll symbol, though the party is yet to be registered officially.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has announced the formation of a new political party called 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal', positioning himself as the national president.
This development comes after Yadav was expelled from the RJD. The party, which he claims is backed by a coalition of five lesser-known parties, has chosen a 'blackboard' as its election symbol.
However, sources in the Election Commission stated that there is no current record of the party being formally registered or the symbol being officially allotted. Bihar assembly polls are scheduled for later this year.
