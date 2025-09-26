Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has established a new political party named 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' after his expulsion from RJD. He is the national president with a 'blackboard' as the poll symbol, though the party is yet to be registered officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:44 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has announced the formation of a new political party called 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal', positioning himself as the national president.

This development comes after Yadav was expelled from the RJD. The party, which he claims is backed by a coalition of five lesser-known parties, has chosen a 'blackboard' as its election symbol.

However, sources in the Election Commission stated that there is no current record of the party being formally registered or the symbol being officially allotted. Bihar assembly polls are scheduled for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India
2
Urban Revolution: Madhya Pradesh's Vision Towards Green and Clean Cities

Urban Revolution: Madhya Pradesh's Vision Towards Green and Clean Cities

 India
3
High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

 India
4
Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025