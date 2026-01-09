Court Orders Charges Against Lalu Prasad in Land-for-Job Scam

A Delhi court has directed the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family, and others in the alleged land-for-job scam, signaling a major development in the high-profile case. The court has criticized Prasad's use of the railway ministry as a personal tool to facilitate a land acquisition enterprise.

Reacting to the court order, BJP leaders in Bihar have hailed the decision, asserting that it underscores a longstanding pattern of corruption and misuse of power. They argue that the ruling confirms their perspective on the RJD's involvement in criminal activities for financial gain.

While NDA officials applauded the justice served, RJD representatives claim a political vendetta driven by the central government. The RJD vows to continue its legal battle, maintaining that higher courts should be approached if they perceive unfair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)