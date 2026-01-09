Left Menu

Court Orders Charges Against Lalu Prasad in Land-for-Job Scam

A Delhi court has ordered charges to be framed against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family in the alleged land-for-job scam. The NDA in Bihar lauded the decision, citing the ruling as evidence of a criminal enterprise involving the misuse of railway jobs for land acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:38 IST
Court Orders Charges Against Lalu Prasad in Land-for-Job Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has directed the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family, and others in the alleged land-for-job scam, signaling a major development in the high-profile case. The court has criticized Prasad's use of the railway ministry as a personal tool to facilitate a land acquisition enterprise.

Reacting to the court order, BJP leaders in Bihar have hailed the decision, asserting that it underscores a longstanding pattern of corruption and misuse of power. They argue that the ruling confirms their perspective on the RJD's involvement in criminal activities for financial gain.

While NDA officials applauded the justice served, RJD representatives claim a political vendetta driven by the central government. The RJD vows to continue its legal battle, maintaining that higher courts should be approached if they perceive unfair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

 Philippines
3
Controversy and Condemnation: Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Interference in ED Raids

Controversy and Condemnation: Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Interference in ED R...

 India
4
Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation

Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026