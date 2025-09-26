Left Menu

The Ecclesiastical Campaign: Moldovan Priests and the Russian Influence

Father Mihai Bicu, a Moldovan Orthodox priest, recounts his controversial visit to Russia, highlighting the Kremlin's covert efforts to sway Moldova's election. Moldovan clergy received monetary incentives and guidance to set up anti-EU social media campaigns. This reflects the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and the West over Moldova's future.

In a tale unfolding between Moscow and Moldova, Father Mihai Bicu has revealed unsettling details of a religious journey with political undertones. The Moldovan Orthodox priest narrated his experience aboard an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia, organized by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The trip included vouchers for church shopping, lectures emphasizing shared Russian-Moldovan history, and unexpected debit cards funded by Russian state affiliates. An implicit understanding was made - use these resources to influence Moldova's upcoming election by discouraging pro-EU sentiments.

Authorities in Moldova and abroad now see a shadow campaign leveraging religious networks to resist EU integration. With Moldova at the crossroads of East and West, this revelation underscores the strategic importance of religious institutions in international politics.

