In a tale unfolding between Moscow and Moldova, Father Mihai Bicu has revealed unsettling details of a religious journey with political undertones. The Moldovan Orthodox priest narrated his experience aboard an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia, organized by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The trip included vouchers for church shopping, lectures emphasizing shared Russian-Moldovan history, and unexpected debit cards funded by Russian state affiliates. An implicit understanding was made - use these resources to influence Moldova's upcoming election by discouraging pro-EU sentiments.

Authorities in Moldova and abroad now see a shadow campaign leveraging religious networks to resist EU integration. With Moldova at the crossroads of East and West, this revelation underscores the strategic importance of religious institutions in international politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)