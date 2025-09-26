Left Menu

Vijay's Triumphant Political Tour Kicks Off in Tamil Nadu

Actor-politician Vijay's campaign in Namakkal and Karur sees extensive preparations by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), anticipating large crowds. Over 10,000 water bottles will be distributed, donning Vijay's image. Vijay criticizes CM Stalin's leadership, addressing issues like foreign trips and family dominance in Tamil politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:45 IST
Actor-politician Vijay is set to launch his campaign in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday, with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) making comprehensive arrangements for an anticipated massive public turnout.

Main streets are adorned with banners and party flags, while the TVK district wing is preparing to distribute over 10,000 water bottles, starting Saturday morning, to serve attendees looking to catch a glimpse of Vijay.

During his tour in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, Vijay criticized DMK President and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin over issues such as foreign trips and alleged 'family dominance,' asserting TVK's aim to challenge the status quo in Tamil Nadu politics.

