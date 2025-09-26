Climate Activist Arrest Stirs Controversy Amid Statehood Protests
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested following violent protests for statehood in Ladakh. Wangchuk, part of Leh Apex Body, was accused of inciting violence during the demonstrations. He denied the allegations and ended his hunger strike after the unrest left four dead and 90 injured.
On Friday, renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was apprehended by the police in Ladakh, following intense violence that erupted during protests advocating for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and 90 injuries, officials reported.
Wangchuk was detained by a police team led by Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal. As of now, the specific charges against him remain undisclosed, authorities stated.
Holding a pivotal role in the Leh Apex Body, Wangchuk, alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been at the forefront of this movement for over five years, which has seen intensifying demands. Accusations of provocation leading to the recent violence were aimed at Wangchuk by the home ministry, although he has refuted these claims, denouncing the violence and prematurely concluding his hunger strike.
