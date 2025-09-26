Political Poster Face-Off: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal
The West Bengal BJP filed a police complaint alleging that posters welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been removed and replaced with images of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by unidentified miscreants. This occurred ahead of Shah’s visit to the Kalighat temple. The TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless.
The West Bengal BJP accused unidentified individuals of removing posters welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These posters, situated near the Kalighat temple and other strategic locations, were reportedly replaced with images of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The BJP claims that the offensive acts occurred just prior to Shah's much-awaited visit to Kolkata during the Durga Puja festivities. The party has lodged a formal complaint at Kalighat Police Station, urging an investigation into the mysterious vanishing act of their banners.
TMC's Firhad Hakim has dismissed the BJP's allegations, asserting the party's non-significant presence in Kalighat and Bhowanipore. Meanwhile, BJP activists positioned themselves prominently at the temple, holding posters of Shah to ensure his welcome remained clearly visible to all.
