Supreme Court Eases Travel and Speech Conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari

The Supreme Court of India has eased certain restrictions imposed on MLA Abbas Ansari's interim bail in a Gangster Act case. The modifications allow Ansari to travel outside Uttar Pradesh and change his residence, with specific conditions. He also remains free to address public issues, barring ongoing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:40 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has relaxed specific conditions on the interim bail granted to MLA Abbas Ansari, embroiled in a case under the Gangster Act. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi consented to modify terms restricting Ansari's travel, now permitting him to leave Uttar Pradesh under certain stipulations.

The bench required Ansari to inform the trial court of his destination and details each time he travels. Furthermore, the court has permitted him to relocate from his current Lucknow residence, provided he supplies the new address to both local police and the trial court.

In addressing Ansari's plea, the Court clarified that while Ansari, as a public figure, can publicly discuss social and economic matters, he must refrain from commenting on ongoing legal cases involving him. The Court emphasized its intent not to censor him but to shield judicial processes from social media critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

