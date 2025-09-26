Supreme Court Eases Travel and Speech Conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari

The Supreme Court of India has relaxed specific conditions on the interim bail granted to MLA Abbas Ansari, embroiled in a case under the Gangster Act. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi consented to modify terms restricting Ansari's travel, now permitting him to leave Uttar Pradesh under certain stipulations.

The bench required Ansari to inform the trial court of his destination and details each time he travels. Furthermore, the court has permitted him to relocate from his current Lucknow residence, provided he supplies the new address to both local police and the trial court.

In addressing Ansari's plea, the Court clarified that while Ansari, as a public figure, can publicly discuss social and economic matters, he must refrain from commenting on ongoing legal cases involving him. The Court emphasized its intent not to censor him but to shield judicial processes from social media critiques.

